Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,637 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

