Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 344 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,757 shares of company stock valued at $13,390,703. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $416.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $418.71. The company has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.06 and its 200 day moving average is $361.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

