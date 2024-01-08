Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $839,000 Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,121,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after buying an additional 1,083,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,169,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

