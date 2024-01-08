Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $186.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $192.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.