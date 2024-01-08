Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance
VAW opened at $186.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $192.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65.
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Materials ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.