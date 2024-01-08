SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 13,022 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 29.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $3.55 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

