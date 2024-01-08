Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

