The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,726.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,511,000 after acquiring an additional 632,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $313.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.66. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

