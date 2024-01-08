VeraBank N.A. Has $5.47 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,235,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $406.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.