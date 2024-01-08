W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Invests $213,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 171,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 628,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $143.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

