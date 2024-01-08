Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.