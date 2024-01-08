WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.