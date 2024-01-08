Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.52 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

