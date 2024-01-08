Weybosset Research & Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,219 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,663. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $137.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.