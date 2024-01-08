Whelan Financial Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whelan Financial raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $490.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.34 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.26.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

