Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CTO Matthew Leibel Sells 361 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Leibel sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $12,194.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Leibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xometry by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xometry by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

