Xponance Inc. Buys 540 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Shares of GNRC opened at $117.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,690. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

