Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $119.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

