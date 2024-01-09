Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60.

On Friday, November 3rd, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covea Finance grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 394,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

