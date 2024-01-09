All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $478.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.93. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $151.41 and a twelve month high of $522.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

