Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.83 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

