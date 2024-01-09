Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.83 and a 1 year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

