Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 117,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 212,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock valued at $22,756,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.83 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

