Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.4% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.83 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

