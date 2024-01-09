Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.08 and a 12 month high of $155.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

