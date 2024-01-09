Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,402,148. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
