AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $161.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

