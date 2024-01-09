Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,919 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 52,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 77,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.1% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.48. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm's revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

