Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

