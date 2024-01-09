Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

