Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.2% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $128.12 and a one year high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

