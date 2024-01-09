Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Apple Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.12 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

