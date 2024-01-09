Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

