Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average is $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.