Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.12 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day moving average is $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
