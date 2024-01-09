Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $522.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $478.50 and its 200-day moving average is $455.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $522.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

