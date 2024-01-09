Ballentine Partners LLC Has $15.58 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

