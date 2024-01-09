Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Banc of California by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.16. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Further Reading

