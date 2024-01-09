Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.83 and a 1-year high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

