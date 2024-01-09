BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,205,000 after purchasing an additional 274,718 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

