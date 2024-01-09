Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 291 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 148.2% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 17,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 187,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

