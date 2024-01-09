Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $378.50 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210,718 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,996 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $378,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.
Apple Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.