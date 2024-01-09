Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.35. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $226.41 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

