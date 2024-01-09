Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 114 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,287,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,692,000 after purchasing an additional 182,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $392.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $395.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.80 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

