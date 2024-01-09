Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,629 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 755.1% in the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after buying an additional 377,527 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.25. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

