Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,212 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 741.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock worth $26,859,397. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,152.96 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $575.39 and a 12 month high of $1,185.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,079.78 and a 200 day moving average of $936.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

