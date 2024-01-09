Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 242,376 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,376 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,652,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,531,000 after buying an additional 258,437 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,222,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

