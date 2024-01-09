Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,085 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $574.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

