Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 257,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,966 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period.
BHP Group Price Performance
NYSE BHP opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
