Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

