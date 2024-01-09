Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,187.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

View Our Latest Report on Ceridian HCM

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.