Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,019 shares of company stock worth $22,756,677 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.83 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.